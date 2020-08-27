Social Distance: Casting Announced for Netflix Anthology Series

Social Distance has announced its cast. The new series, which is coming to Netflix, also has a trailer available.

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Netflix’s new anthology series, SOCIAL DISTANCE, was conceived, cast and executed entirely remotely during quarantine. The groundbreaking project from the minds behind Orange Is The New Black features Danielle Brooks, Mike Colter, Oscar Nunez, Guillermo Diaz, Asante Blackk, Lovie Simone, Marsha Stephanie Blake and more. Created and executive-produced by showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham and executive-produced by Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Jenji Kohan.”

Check out the preview for the series below.

What do you think? Are you going to check Social Distance on Netflix?