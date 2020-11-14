Ozark: Season Four; Casting Announced for Final Season of Netflix Series

Ozark is getting ready for its fourth and final season, and there has been some news on the casting front. Several names have joined the cast, and two recurring cast members from season three have been bumped up to regular cast status. Two others have joined the series as regular cast members, and three more have been added as recurring members for season four.

Netflix revealed all of these casting additions on their social media account. Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, and Katrina Lenk are all joining Ozark. These additions join Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Francis Dukes on the series.

Ozark follows a Chicago financial advisor (Bateman) who gets caught up with the drug cartel. Check out the casting announcements from Netflix below.

Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, and Katrina Lenk will also join the fourth season of the critically-acclaimed drama Ozark in recurring roles. pic.twitter.com/AUCKKkMZwo — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) November 13, 2020

A premiere date for season four of Ozark has not yet been revealed.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Ozark? Are you sad to see it end?