Can the Byrdes keep their family safe while managing their empire? Has the Ozark TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix?



Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Ozark stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Francis Dukes. The story centers on Marty Byrde (Bateman), a Chicago financial advisor who, along with his family, becomes entangled with a dangerous drug cartel. In season three, the Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty, and Wendy (Linney) struggle to balance their family’s safety with the growing success of their money-laundering empire.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 29, 2020, Ozark has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Ozark for season four. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. Given the cast and reviews, I suspect Ozark will be renewed, as long as the cast and creators want to keep the show going. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ozark cancellation or renewal news.



