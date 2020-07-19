Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 44 (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: July 21, 2017 — present.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, Josh Randall, Harris Yulin, Michael Mosley, Marc Menchaca, and Trevor Long.

TV show description:

A crime drama, the Ozark TV show centers on Marty Byrde (Bateman), a Chicago financial advisor. Marty has been laundering money along with his partner, Bruce (Randall), for Camino Del Rio (Morales), a drug lord who works for a major cartel.

When Del learns $8 million of his money has gone missing, he takes out Bruce. He eventually decides show mercy to Marty, after listening to his pitch on how he can repay him – and move the money-laundering enterprise to The Ozarks.



Marty is married to Wendy (Linney), but their once solid relationship is now rocky. As he grew emotionally distant and pushed her away, she began an affair. Now, for safety’s sake, they must pull together as they uproot their children — Charlotte (Hublitz) and Jonah (Gaertner) — and make a new home at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

Wendy manages to find a decent place for the family to live. There is, however, a catch. The Byrdes must share the home with its current occupant — cantankerous Buddy Dyker (Yulin) — until his death.

Once in the Ozarks, Marty selects Rachel Garrison’s (Spiro) Blue Cat Lodge as the perfect place to launder money, by acting as an “angel investor.” However, when he offers to build a church for a boating preacher (Mosley), Marty clashes with a local drug dealer Jacob Snell (Mullan) and his wife, Darlene (Emery).

The Snells have been exploiting the unwitting pastor, by storing heroin inside hymnals. Marty has also put a kink in Jacob’s nascent money laundering business, by eying the Lickety Splitz strip club, to be a part of his own operation.

The Langmore family also butts heads with Marty. Ruth (Garner) may only be 19 years old, but since her father Cade (Long) has been in prison, she’s led her redneck uncles and cousins. Now, under Cade’s remote supervision, the clan plans to separate Marty from his money.

Meanwhile, her uncle Russ (Menchaca) meets Roy Petty (Harner). Unbeknownst to Russ, Roy is an FBI Agent who is on the hunt for Del Rio’s Mexican boss – and maybe the Byrdes.

To keep his family safe, Marty has to find a way to make good on his deal with Del, while trying to avoid both Snell and Petty. Will he be able to keep the family solvent and together, while they adapt to a whole new world?

Series Finale:

Episode #44

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

