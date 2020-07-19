Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Ozark

Ozark TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Jackson Davis / Netflix)

Network: Netflix.
Episodes: 44 (hour).
Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: July 21, 2017 — present.
Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, Josh Randall, Harris Yulin, Michael Mosley, Marc Menchaca, and Trevor Long.

TV show description:
A crime drama, the Ozark TV show centers on Marty Byrde (Bateman), a Chicago financial advisor. Marty has been laundering money along with his partner, Bruce (Randall), for Camino Del Rio (Morales), a drug lord who works for a major cartel.

When Del learns $8 million of his money has gone missing, he takes out Bruce. He eventually decides show mercy to Marty, after listening to his pitch on how he can repay him – and move the money-laundering enterprise to The Ozarks.

Marty is married to Wendy (Linney), but their once solid relationship is now rocky. As he grew emotionally distant and pushed her away, she began an affair. Now, for safety’s sake, they must pull together as they uproot their children — Charlotte (Hublitz) and Jonah (Gaertner) — and make a new home at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks.

Wendy manages to find a decent place for the family to live. There is, however, a catch. The Byrdes must share the home with its current occupant — cantankerous Buddy Dyker (Yulin) — until his death.

Once in the Ozarks, Marty selects Rachel Garrison’s (Spiro) Blue Cat Lodge as the perfect place to launder money, by acting as an “angel investor.” However, when he offers to build a church for a boating preacher (Mosley), Marty clashes with a local drug dealer Jacob Snell (Mullan) and his wife, Darlene (Emery).

The Snells have been exploiting the unwitting pastor, by storing heroin inside hymnals. Marty has also put a kink in Jacob’s nascent money laundering business, by eying the Lickety Splitz strip club, to be a part of his own operation.

The Langmore family also butts heads with Marty. Ruth (Garner) may only be 19 years old, but since her father Cade (Long) has been in prison, she’s led her redneck uncles and cousins. Now, under Cade’s remote supervision, the clan plans to separate Marty from his money.

Meanwhile, her uncle Russ (Menchaca) meets Roy Petty (Harner). Unbeknownst to Russ, Roy is an FBI Agent who is on the hunt for Del Rio’s Mexican boss – and maybe the Byrdes.

To keep his family safe, Marty has to find a way to make good on his deal with Del, while trying to avoid both Snell and Petty. Will he be able to keep the family solvent and together, while they adapt to a whole new world?

Series Finale:
Episode #44
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Ozark TV show? Should this Netflix TV series be ending or renewed for a fifth season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

137
Leave a Reply

avatar
126 Comment threads
11 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
133 Comment authors
WhatwehavehereSheila ArjesDenise M GibbsChucky BRobert Finch Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Whatwehavehere
Reader
Whatwehavehere

Ozark is so bad that I leave the room when it’s aired. Watching segments when a family member ‘binged’ on it was so depressing I left the room. There is NOTHING redeeming here. Every character is straight out of a stereotyped playbook. Dark evil fantasy clothed in a fake reality. I am from the Ozark state and familiar with the people there. Country yes, hillbilly, yes, moonshiners, yes. Foul-mouthed idiots? NO! This isn’t even remotely accurate. This is my first negative ever on a TV show because I don’t care what people can digest as entertainment. But having watched my… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 17, 2020 11:28 am
Sheila Arjes
Reader
Sheila Arjes

I love this amazing series
Please do not cancel. Best show on Netflix.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
July 6, 2020 10:26 pm
Denise M Gibbs
Reader
Denise M Gibbs

WE love this Ozark. It’s one of the best and it a lot better than Breaking Bad. Please Keep Running.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 26, 2020 7:48 pm
Chucky B
Reader
Chucky B

DO NOT CANCEL! Even my parents who are in their 70s love this show

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 10, 2020 12:06 pm
Robert Finch
Reader
Robert Finch

PLEASE DONT CANCEL THIS SHOW!!! IT IS AWESOME! BETTER THAN BREAKING BAD…

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 26, 2020 1:28 pm
Robin A Rodriguez
Reader
Robin A Rodriguez

The entire show is fantastic. Awesome acting. Couldn’t stop waatching!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 18, 2020 7:59 pm
1 7 8 9
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz