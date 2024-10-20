Cross: Prime Video Drops New Photos and Sneak Peek of Drama Based on James Patterson Books

Cross arrives on Prime Video next month, and the streaming service has released another batch of new photos and a sneak peek for the drama series based on James Patterson’s books. The first set of first-look photos was released last month.

Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold, Karen LeBlanc, Melody Hurd, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Jennifer Wigmore, and Samantha Walkes star in the series, which follows detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross (Hodge). Cross is skilled at digging into the psyches of killers and their victims to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

Cross arrives on November 14th. More photos and a sneak peek at the series are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Alex Cross novels? Do you plan to watch the Prime Video series when it arrives next month?