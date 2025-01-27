Watson: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Sherlock Holmes stories have inspired numerous movies and TV shows over the years but this is the first series to focus on Holmes’ partner, Dr. John Watson. Will this new CBS drama work without the legendary detective? Will Watson be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A medical mystery drama series, the Watson TV show was created by Craig Sweeny and is based on characters from the Sherlock Holmes stories by Arthur Conan Doyle. The series stars Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes. The story takes place in modern times, six months after Holmes died fighting his archenemy, Moriarty. Holmes’ friend, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut), resumes his medical career as the head of the Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh, a clinic dedicated to uncovering and treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him however as evidence surfaces that Moriarty is still alive. Other characters include enigmatic neurologist Ingrid Derian (Harlow); infectious disease and functional medicine specialists Stephens Croft and Adam Croft (Kendall); rheumatology and immunology specialist Sasha Lubbock (Schlingmann); former criminal and administrative aide Shinwell Johnson (Coster); and Mary Morstan (Aytes), the clinic’s medical director and Watson’s ex-wife.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 27, 2025, Watson has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

