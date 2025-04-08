WondLa: Season Two; Apple TV+ Previews Premiere of Animated Adventure Series

WondLa returns with its second season later this month, and Apple TV+ has released a trailer teasing what’s next in the animated adventure series inspired by Tony DiTerlizzi’s book series.

The series’ voice cast features Jeanine Mason, Brad Garrett, Gary Anthony Williams, Alan Tudyk, Teri Hatcher, John Kim, and Ana Villafañe. It is a coming-of-age story following Eva.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series’ second season:

“This futuristic coming-of-age story follows 16-year-old Eva 9 as her epic journey continues and she uncovers startling truths about her past and the world she calls home. Picking up from season one’s shocking cliff-hanger, Eva is drawn toward the promise of home — but new discoveries only lead to more unanswered questions. As she searches for the truth, Eva finds herself pursued by a relentless force that believes she holds the key to something far greater than she ever imagined. In a season brimming with revelations, sacrifice and an existential fight for survival, Eva must choose where she truly belongs.”

The trailer for season two is below. The series returns on April 25th.

