Batman: Caped Crusader: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Unveiled by Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader has its return date set. Prime Video announced the season two premiere date for the animated series by releasing several first-look images.

Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens star in the series, which follows the early adventures of Batman.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Batman: Caped Crusader is a hard-boiled animated series that follows the fearsome vigilante in his early years. Forged in the fire of tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human–the BATMAN. Night after night, against overwhelming odds, he wages his relentless one-man war on crime. The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.”

Batman: Caped Crusader returns on July 31st. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video animated series? Do you plan to watch season two?