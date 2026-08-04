State of Play with Peter Alexander: MS NOW Sets Premiere Date for New Weekday Show

Peter Alexander’s return date to daytime television has been set. MS NOW has announced that State of Play with Peter Alexander will premiere next week. Alexander announced his departure from NBC News in March.

According to Deadline, Alexander will also be MS NOW’s chief national reporter and breaking news anchor in addition to taking over the 11 am EST hour with his series.

Greg Kordick, MS NOW’s senior vice president of programming, said the following in a memo about the addition of Alexander:

“Built around Peter’s trusted reporting, deep experience covering Washington, and unmatched relationships across government and beyond, the program aims to help audiences better understand not only what is happening, but why it matters.”

What do you think? Will you watch this new MS NOW series?