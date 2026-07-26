Interview with a Vampire: Season Four Renewal for AMC Vampire Series

Interview with a Vampire will continue. AMC has renewed the Anne Rice vampire series for a fourth season inspired by the fourth book in her Lestat novel series, Queen of the Damned. The new season will have that title.

Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels star in the series, which follows the vampire Lestat.

AMC shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“AMC Global Media announced today it has renewed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for a fourth season to be titled Anne Rice’s Queen of the Damned. The news was announced during its Comic-Con International Hall H panel for The Vampire Lestat featuring series executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch and castmates Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian and Sheila Atim. The renewal closely follows Sunday’s finale of season three, called The Vampire Lestat, which is among the highest rated TV shows of the year on Rotten Tomatoes and currently streaming exclusively on AMC+. Based on the beloved novel, Anne Rice’s Queen of the Damned will be executive produced and showrun by Moscovitch, along with executive producers Johnson and Rolin Jones. “In The Vampire Lestat, Mark, Rolin, Hannah and this extraordinary cast delivered an unforgettable season filled with propulsive storytelling that captivated the passionate and engaged fans of this franchise,” said Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios. “We can’t wait to continue the journey with Queen of the Damned, one of the most iconic stories in Anne Rice’s mythology, and watch our established and beloved characters confront Akasha with their world, and ours, very much hanging in the balance.” The Vampire Lestat stars Sam Reid, Anderson, Zaman, Bogosian, Atim, Delainey Hayles and Jennifer Ehle and is executive produced by award-winning producer Johnson, creator, writer and showrunner Jones, Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. An accomplished writer and playwright, Moscovitch was a writer on the first two seasons of Interview with the Vampire and an executive producer on The Vampire Lestat, for which she specifically wrote the “Akasha” and “Gabriella” characters. Her previous credits include the critically acclaimed play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, for which she received the 2021 Governor General’s Award for English-language drama, and the Crave TV mini-series Little Bird.”

A teaser for the new season is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this AMC series? Do you plan to watch the new season?