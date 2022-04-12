61st Street: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to wonder about the future of the 61st Street TV series. This AMC show was given a two-season order and it appears that will be the end. However, if the ratings are good enough, could there be more stories to tell? Stay tuned.

A crime thriller series, the 61st Street TV show stars Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green. In the story, Moses Johnson (Cole) is a promising, Black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Franklin Roberts (Vance) is a public defender in the twilight of his career who’s serving the busiest courthouse in America. After promising his wife he’d retire to spend more time with their 17-year-old autistic son, Franklin realizes Moses is the case of a lifetime — one that can upend the entire Chicago judicial system and challenge the institutional racism and endemic corruption at its heart. The series was informed by deep research into the city’s history, as well as the personal experiences of executive producer-writer J. David Shanks. He grew up as a young Black man on the South Side and later became a Chicago police officer.

