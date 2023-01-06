61st Street: Season Two Cancelled by AMC Despite Early Renewal

The 61st Street series won’t have a conclusion, at least on AMC. The cable channel has cancelled its plans to air the second season of the limited series. The first season of eight episodes finished airing last May.

A crime thriller series, the 61st Street TV show stars Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green. In the story, Moses Johnson (Cole) is a promising, Black high school athlete, who is swept up in the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Franklin Roberts (Vance) is a public defender in the twilight of his career serving the busiest courthouse in America. After promising his wife he’d retire to spend more time with their 17-year-old autistic son, Franklin realizes Moses is the case of a lifetime — one that can upend the entire Chicago judicial system and challenge the institutional racism and endemic corruption at its heart. The series was informed by deep research into the city’s history, as well as the personal experiences of executive producer-writer J. David Shanks. He grew up as a young Black man on the South Side and later became a Chicago police officer.

The first season of 61st Street averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 214,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to AMC’s other scripted series, 61st Street landed near the bottom of the list.

A limited series, AMC ordered two seasons of 61st Street out of the gate, and the eight episodes of season two have already been filmed. The decision to pull the plug on the show was made as part of cost-cutting measures announced by the cable network last month. The company revealed that it would take write-downs for up to $475 million.

It seems likely that the second season of 61st Street will eventually be released on another channel or streaming service. In an SEC filing, it was stated that “The Company may realize some future licensing and other revenue associated with some of the owned titles.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy the first season of the 61st Street on AMC+ or AMC? Are you hoping to watch season two when it’s eventually released?

