Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 10, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green.

TV show description:

A crime thriller series, the 61st Street TV show was created by Peter Moffat.

In the story, Moses Johnson (Cole) is a promising, black high school athlete, who is swept up in the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

Franklin Roberts (Vance) is a public defender in the twilight of his career who’s serving the busiest courthouse in America. After promising his wife he’d retire to spend more time with their 17-year-old autistic son, Franklin realizes Moses is the case of a lifetime — one that can upend the entire Chicago judicial system and challenge the institutional racism and endemic corruption at its heart.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the 61st Street TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?