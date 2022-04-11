Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

61st Street

61st Street TV show on AMC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: George Burns/AMC)

Network: AMC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 10, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green.

TV show description:      
A crime thriller series, the 61st Street TV show was created by Peter Moffat.

In the story, Moses Johnson (Cole) is a promising, black high school athlete, who is swept up in the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

Franklin Roberts (Vance) is a public defender in the twilight of his career who’s serving the busiest courthouse in America. After promising his wife he’d retire to spend more time with their 17-year-old autistic son, Franklin realizes Moses is the case of a lifetime — one that can upend the entire Chicago judicial system and challenge the institutional racism and endemic corruption at its heart.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the 61st Street TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x