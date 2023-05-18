All American, FBoy Island, Sullivan’s Crossing, Penn & Teller: The CW Sets Fall 2023-24 Schedule for New and Returning Series

The CW is preparing for fall and has announced its schedule for the Fall portion of the upcoming 2023-24 broadcast television year. There are more first-season shows than ever before filling the seven night timeslots.

Returning shows for fall include All American (season six), Masters of Illusion (season 13, aka the 10th on CW), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season 10), Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season 20 aka, the 12th on CW), and World’s Funniest Animals (season four).

“New” fall shows (most of the episodes have already aired elsewhere) include 61st Street (season one, aired on AMC), Children Ruin Everything (season one, previously seen on Roku Channel), Everyone Else Burns (season one, Channel 4 in the UK), FBoy Island (season three, formerly an HBO Max show), Run the Burbs (season one, CTV in Canada), Son of a Critch (season one, CTV in Canada), The Spencer Sisters (season one, CTV in Canada), and Sullivan’s Crossing (season one, from CTV in Canada)

Season four of Walker will debut midseason and be joined by the second and final season of 61st Street and the series premiere of spin-off FGirl Island.

The fates of All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights, and Superman & Lois are still up in the air. Given that The CW is focusing on low-cost programming, it’s unlikely that many or any of them will survive.

Here’s more information about the new season from The CW:

THE CW’S 2023 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN (Season 6)

9:00-10:00PM 61st STREET (New Series)

TUESDAY

8:00-8:30PM SON OF A CRITCH (New Series)

8:30-9:00PM RUN THE BURBS (New Series)

9:00-9:30PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (New Series)

9:30-10:00PM EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM THE SPENCER SISTERS (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM FBOY ISLAND (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00PM FBOY ISLAND (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 10)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Season)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 10)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season 4)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Encore Episode)

SUNDAY

8:00-10:00PM I AM FILMS

THE CW NETWORK ANNOUNCES ITS SEVEN-NIGHT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE FOR 2023-2024

The CW Kicks Off the Week with Returning Multiplatform Hit “All American” on Mondays Followed by the Gripping Drama “61st Street” Starring Courtney B. Vance

Comedy is Back on The CW on Tuesdays with New Series “Son of a Critch,” “Run the Burbs,” “Children Ruin Everything,” and “Everyone Else Burns”

New Female-Led Dramas “Sullivan’s Crossing” and “The Spencer Sisters” Debut on Wednesdays

Thursdays Welcome a Brand New Season of the Acclaimed Reality Dating Franchise “FBOY Island” Hosted by Nikki Glaser

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” Returns for a Magical Season 10 Along with New Host Brooke Burke on Fridays Followed by an All-New Season of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

The Enchantment Continues with “Masters of Illusion” on Saturdays followed by a Fresh Season of Laughs with “World’s Funniest Animals”

Sunday is a Night of Co-Viewing With the Fascinating Series of “I Am” Films

Star-Studded “Critics Choice Awards” Return to The CW on January 14, 2024

Season Four of the Returning Hit Series “Walker” and Highly-Anticipated “FGIRL Island” to Premiere in Midseason

May 18, 2023 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network will launch its seven-night 2023-24 primetime schedule in the Fall of 2023 with a strategic mix of new and returning original scripted series and exciting new alternative programming, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network.

“This fall, The CW embarks on the first step to become bigger and broader by offering our viewers a wide variety of programming from premium adult dramas to bold comedies and binge-worthy unscripted franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “We are presenting a fall lineup that includes classic CW series like the smash multiplatform hit ALL AMERICAN plus introducing new premium dramatic offerings such as 61ST STREET, SULLIVAN’S CROSSING and THE SPENCER SISTERS. We are proud to bring comedy back to The CW on Tuesday nights with some of the funniest and heartwarming family sitcoms on television with SON OF A CRITCH, RUN THE BURBS, CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING and EVERYONE ELSE BURNS. We are thrilled to welcome one of the biggest and most outrageous unscripted franchises on television, FBOY ISLAND, to The CW family alongside long-running hit alternative series PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, MASTERS OF ILLUSION and WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. And Sundays will introduce a season-long family co-viewing night beginning with the acclaimed I AM film franchise. The new CW is now a broadcast network built for a broadcast audience.”

Mondays feature the return of The CW’s critically-acclaimed drama and most-streamed series ALL AMERICAN (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), paired with the original dramatic thriller 61st STREET (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), from executive producer Michael B. Jordan and starring two-time Emmy(R) Award winner Courtney B. Vance and Emmy(R)-nominee Aunjanue Ellis.

Comedy is back on The CW on Tuesday nights with the hilarious series SON OF A CRITCH from the executive producer of “Schitt’s Creek” and starring Golden Globe(R) nominee Malcolm McDowell, followed by the family sitcom RUN THE BURBS from award-winning “Kim’s Convenience” star Andrew Phung and CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING from the producers of “Schitt’s Creek” and “Letterkenny.” The night concludes with the coming of age family comedy EVERYONE ELSE BURNS from the executive producers of “Broad City” and “Emily in Paris.”

Wednesdays are the home for female led dramas beginning with SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), based on the book series by best-selling novelist Robyn Carr and featuring the return of Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson to The CW, followed by the series debut of THE SPENCER SISTERS (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) starring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber.

Thursdays introduce one of the most popular and critically acclaimed reality dating franchises FBOY ISLAND (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) to The CW, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

Two of The CW’s longest-running franchises come together on Fridays, with the tenth season of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) featuring new host Brooke Burke paired with the twelfth season of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The CW’s hit alternative series MASTERS OF ILLUSION kicks off Saturdays (8:00-8:30pm & 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by new hilarious episodes of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

Sundays are a night of co-viewing programming appealing to history buffs and pop culture lovers with the award-winning I AM documentary film franchise (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT), a series of 15 documentary features that showcase and celebrate American and global icons including Jackie O, Alfred Hitchcock and Burt Reynolds.

This midseason, The CW will once again be the home to the renowned CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS airing on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Midseason will also feature the Season 4 premiere of WALKER, the network’s most-watched linear series in Total Viewers, and the series premiere of the highly-anticipated unscripted spinoff FGIRL ISLAND.