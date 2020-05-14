The CW Announces Fall 2020 Schedule

The CW schedule will look very different this fall. Due to the current pandemic-induced television production shutdown, the smallest network has had to get creative and is drawing on new and familiar titles to fill the Fall 2020 schedule.

Familiar CW shows that are returning for fall are Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Two Sentence Horror Stories, The Outpost, Masters of Illusion, and Pandora. They will be joined by the final seven episodes of Supernatural.

New to the network will be Swamp Thing (ran for one season on DC Universe), Tell Me a Story (ran for two seasons on CBS All Access), Dead Pixels (one season so far on E4 in the UK), Coroner (two seasons so far on CBC in Canada), and World’s Funniest Animals (a new series).

The CW’s regular programming (The Flash, Riverdale, Dynasty, etc.) is scheduled to return in early 2021, providing that the shows will be able to go back into production in time.

Here’s more information about the CW’s upcoming schedule:

THE CW’S FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

Following is The CW’s primetime line-up for Fourth Quarter 2020 and accompanying details on all the programs scheduled, which features a mix of original scripted and acquired programming, including the return of SUPERNATURAL for the conclusion of its final season.

MONDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY

WEDNESDAY

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

8:30-9:00PM DEAD PIXELS

9:00-10:00PM CORONER

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

8:30-9:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encores)

SUNDAY

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

9:00-10:00PM PANDORA

MONDAY

8:00-8:30PM & 8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Twitter: @cwwhoseline / Facebook: facebook.com/cwwhoseline)

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this comedy improv series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience and host Aisha Tyler, our four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the U.S. that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie. Created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Twitter: @CWPennandTeller / Facebook: facebook.com/PennandTellerFoolUs)

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, hosted by actress Alyson Hannigan (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “How I Met Your Mother”), is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Penn & Teller: BS”), Andrew Golder (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Solitary”) and Lincoln Hiatt (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Solitary”), in association with 1/17 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media).

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Instagram: @dcswampthing / Twitter: @dcswampthing / #DCSwampThing)

SWAMP THING follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed, “Gotham,” “Teen Wolf”) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe. The series also stars Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” “Dune”), Andy Bean (“Power,” “It: Chapter Two”), Henderson Wade (“Riverdale,” “Extant”), Derek Mears (“The Flash,” “Predators”), Maria Sten (“Persuasion,” “Channel Zero”) and Jeryl Prescott (“The Walking Dead,” “Ray Donovan”) with Jennifer Beals (“Flashdance,” “The L Word”) and Will Patton (“Falling Skies,” “Halloween”). Based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, SWAMP THING is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by James Wan (“Aquaman,” “The Conjuring” films), Mark Verheiden (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Constantine”), Gary Dauberman (“It” and “Annabelle” films), Michael Clear (“The Nun,” “Annabelle: Creation”) and Len Wiseman (“Lucifer,” “Sleepy Hollow”).

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #TellMeAStory)

TELL ME A STORY takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. The cast of the first season of TELL ME A STORY includes James Wolk (“Watchmen,” “Mad Men”), Billy Magnussen (“The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), Dania Ramirez (“Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Entourage”), Danielle Campbell (“The Originals,” “Runaways”), Dorian Missick (“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.”), Michael Raymond-James (“Frontier,” “True Blood”), Davi Santos (“Power Rangers Beast Morphers”), Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Why Women Kill”), Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence,” “New Amsterdam”) with Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries,” “24”) and Kim Cattrall (“Filthy Rich,” “Sex and the City”). From Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY season one is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Liz Friedlander, who directs and executive produces the first two episodes

Exploring an entirely new set of characters, season two of TELL ME A STORY features the stories of three legendary princesses – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella” – like you’ve never seen them before. Filmed on location in Nashville, season two of TELL ME A STORY stars Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) as Tucker Reed, Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” “Jessica Jones”) as Rebecca Pruitt, Odette Annable (“House,” “Supergirl”) as Maddie Pruitt, Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) as Beau Morris, Matt Lauria (“Kingdom,” “Friday Night Lights”) as Jackson Pruitt, Natalie Alyn Lind (“The Gifted,” “The Goldbergs”) as Ashley Rose Pruitt and Ashley Madekwe (“Salem,” “Revenge”) as Simone Garland. In addition, Danielle Campbell (“The Originals”) returns to TELL ME A STORY this season in a recurring role as Olivia Moon. Garcelle Beauvais (“Spider-Man Homecoming”) as Veronica Garland, Caleb Castille (“Wu Tang: An American Saga”) as Ron and Christopher Meyer (“The Affair”) as Derek round out the cast with recurring roles.

WEDNESDAY

8:00-8:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #TwoSentenceHorrorStories)

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is the critically acclaimed, psychological horror series from award-winning studio Stage 13, created by Vera Miao. Inspired by the viral fan fiction, the anthology series features diverse characters and a different sub-genre of horror in each episode, tapping into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social issues that exist within our modern society.

8:30-9:00PM DEAD PIXELS (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #DeadPixels)

Created by Jon Brown (“Succession,” “Veep”), DEAD PIXELS follows Meg (Alexa Davies, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), Nicky (Will Merrick, “Poldark”) and Usman (Sargon Yelda, “Strike”) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child’s playpen, so he can play the game in peace. Oh, and Nicky definitely isn’t into Meg. That would be a cliché. DEAD PIXELS is split equally between the characters’ tragicomic real lives and their computer-animated misadventures in “Kingdom Scrolls.” Executive Produced by Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Phil Clarke and Jon Brown, DEAD PIXELS is a Various Artists Limited production for Channel 4 that airs on E4 in the UK and distributed by BBC Studios.

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #Coroner)

CORONER is a character driven one-hour drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan, “Ballers”), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes … Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Roger Cross, “Arrow,” “The X-Files”), a man who isn’t afraid of challenging the status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Power Book II: Ghost”), his assistant River Baitz (Kiley May, “It: Chapter Two”); and Alison Trent (Tamara Podemski, “Run,” “Unsettled”), Jenny’s assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross (Ehren Kassam, “Degrassi: Next Class,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation”), who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (éric Bruneau, “Trop”). Soulful. Warm. Energy. Coroner. Executive produced by Morwyn Brebner (“Saving Hope,” “Rookie Blue”), Adrienne Mitchell (“Bellevue,” “Played”), Jonas Prupas (“Collision Course”), Brett Burlock (“Pure,” “Ascension”) and Peter Emerson (“Pure,” “The Firm”), CORONER is a CBC original series produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios.

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Instagram: @cw_supernatural / Twitter: @CW_SPN / #Supernatural)

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode. Now, as their 15th and final season comes to a close, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with … anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself. SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision, with executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Brad Buckner and Bob Berens.

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #TheOutpost)

In season three of THE OUTPOST, Talon (Jessica Green) finds herself betrayed by her own kind, after summoning Zed and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost. She struggles to reconcile her human friends and her Blackblood heritage. With the demonic Lu-Qiri providing the muscle to enforce Zed’s master plan, the Outpost’s human inhabitants are enslaved as miners in search of a mysterious substance to solve a dark riddle. From her bedroom under house arrest, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) plots her escape and the overthrow of her new foes. To save her beloved Garret (Jake Stormoen), Talon is forced to summon a Blackblood Priestess named Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) into the world. Yavalla prophesies of a paradise for Blackbloods, and an era of peace for the world, but she soon discovers a power that threatens every living creature. As Gwynn and Tobin become Yavalla’s unwilling allies, Talon and her friends must fight, suffer, and sacrifice their way to save each other and vanquish their new enemies. As Talon discovers more about her lost family from Yavalla, she must piece together the truths from the lies, and solve the mystery of her heritage and a forgotten power, before the world becomes enslaved to a new power that could consume every living being. Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment’s team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin in association with Balkanic Media. The show was created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller.

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM & 8:30-9:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW)

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is an all-new series hosted by Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) who, along and her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets as well as celebrities and their pets. From Associated Television International, WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

9:00-10:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episodes)

SUNDAY

8:00-8:30PM & 8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #MastersOfIllusion)

Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. MASTERS OF ILLUSION is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009), David Martin (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009, “Marie”), and Al Schwartz (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 2013 and 2014, “The Gulf is Back”), along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich (“From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues”).

9:00-10:00PM PANDORA (Instagram: @TheCW / Twitter: @TheCW / #Pandora)

Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is the exciting sci-fi action/adventure story of a beautiful and resourceful young woman who has lost everything and finds a new life and friendships only to discover that she may lose everything again as she confronts the nature of her own identity. Is she humanity’s savior or the instrument of our Armageddon? PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman (“Castle,” “The Librarians”), Steve Kriozere (“NCIS,” “Necessary Roughness”), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.