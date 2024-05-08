Snowpiercer: Season Four; AMC Announces Premiere Date for Long-Awaited Final Season

Snowpiercer finally has a return date. AMC has announced the premiere date for the fourth and final season of the series with the release of first-look photos. The plan was originally to bring the series’ fourth season to the network in 2025, but fans will not have to wait that long.

Starring Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg, the series follows the survivors of Earth seven years after the planet is turned into a frozen wasteland.

The survivors have managed to stay alive by living on 1000 car train that has never stopped moving. Season four will have the survivors split up while one group remains on a part of the train and the other looks for a new place to call home on the planet.

Snowpiercer aired its first three seasons on TNT, but the network canceled the series after filming season four. AMC ordered the fourth season of the series in March 2024.

AMC revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The eagerly anticipated fourth and final season of the gripping hit drama Snowpiercer is set to premiere exclusively on AMC and AMC+ Sunday, July 21 at 9pm ET/PT. Seasons 1 and 2 of the critically acclaimed thriller will be available to stream exclusively on AMC+ beginning Saturday, June 1, with the third season debuting on the service Saturday, June 8. Snowpiercer stars Oscar(R) winner Jennifer Connelly, GRAMMY(R) and Tony(R) Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy(R) nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony(R) Award-winner and GRAMMY(R) nominee Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. Previously announced new cast members for Season 4 include Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Thor) and Tony(R) Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans, Operation Finale). “We can’t wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with plenty of time built in to catch up on previous seasons on a variety of on demand platforms and AMC+ before then,” said Courtney Thomasma, Executive Vice President of Streaming for AMC Networks. “Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train.” Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar(R)-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). The action-packed finale of season three left a split of the train with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice who chose to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden. Snowpiercer Season 4 is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski (Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Helstrom), Christoph Schrewe; Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios; Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, along with the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally.”

More photos from Snowpiercer season four are below.

