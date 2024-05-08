Happy’s Place: NBC Orders New Sitcom for 2024-25 Starring Reba McEntire

Happy’s Place is headed to NBC. The network has officially ordered the sitcom for the 2024-25 season.

The series, from Kevin Abbott, will reunite Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman with the showrunner. The trio worked together on Reba, which aired for six seasons between 2001 and 2007.

Starring McEntire, Peterman, Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn, the series follows Bobbie (McEntire) after she “inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

NBC ordered the pilot in January. The premiere date for the new comedy will be announced later.

