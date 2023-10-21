Dr. Wolf: NBC Orders New Medical Drama Series Starring Zachary Quinto

Dr. Wolf is coming soon to NBC. The network has ordered the new series based on the life of Oliver Sacks and inspired by his two books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars.

Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alexander MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, and Teddy Sears star in the series from executive producer Greg Berlanti.

NBC revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming series:

“Inspired by Oliver Sacks’ extraordinary life and work, “Dr. Wolf” follows revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health.”

The premiere date for Dr. Wolf will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you going to watch this new medical drama on NBC?