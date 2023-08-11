The Challenge: USA: Season Three — Has the CBS Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A reality competition series airing on the CBS television network, The Challenge: USA TV show is hosted by T. J. Lavin. The players are comprised of past players from other CBS shows like The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor, as well as veterans of The Real World and Are You the One? on MTV. The players compete in unpredictable and demanding games in various locales. With a $500,000 grand prize and the title of Challenge Champion on the line, players are in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves. Players in season two are Wes Bergmann, Michaela Bradshaw, Paulie Calafiore, Cassidy Clark, Luis Colon, Tyler Crispen, Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devanazio, Michele Fitzgerald, Amanda Garcia, Dusty Harris, Chanelle Howell, Ameerah Jones, Alyssa Lopez, Josh Martinez, Tiffany Mitchell, Sebastian Noel, Faysal Shafaat, Alyssa Snider, Jonna Stephens, Monte Taylor, Chris Underwood, Cory Wharton, and Desi Williams.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Challenge: USA averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.74 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Challenge: USA stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 11, 2023, The Challenge: USA has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Challenge: USA for season three? The original Challenge series has been very successful for MTV for a long time, and both series are a great way to draw in viewers by bringing back familiar faces from other reality shows. The ratings for the CBS version could be better, but I think it’s on its way to becoming a summer staple on the network. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Challenge: USA cancellation or renewal news.



