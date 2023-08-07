Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Four — Has the CBS Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

It’s time to hammer things out. Has the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Secret Celebrity Renovation, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A feel-good-reality series airing on the CBS television network, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner with the design team of Sabrina Soto and Survivor’s Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano. Each episode of the series gives celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment a chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan, JB Smoove, Beth Behrs, and Max Thieriot.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Secret Celebrity Renovation averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.36 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 15% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Secret Celebrity Renovation stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 7, 2023, Secret Celebrity Renovation has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Secret Celebrity Renovation for season four? The ratings could be better, but this show is a good utility player for CBS and can be used to fill empty timeslots as needed. The network can also use it to cross-promote other CBS shows by featuring their stars. I think it’s likely to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Secret Celebrity Renovation cancellation or renewal news.



Secret Celebrity Renovation Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Secret Celebrity Renovation‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series instead?