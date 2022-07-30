Secret Celebrity Renovation: Season Two Ratings



Many viewers like to watch feel-good TV shows and networks like series that don’t cost lots of cash to produce. The Secret Celebrity Renovation show seems to be a win-win for both parties, but will enough viewers watch the episodes to keep it on the air? Will this unscripted show be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A reality series, the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV show is hosted by Nischelle Turner with the design team of Sabrina Soto and Survivor’s Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano. Each episode of the series gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. The program provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Those participating include Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, NBA All-Star Devin Booker, Grammy Award winner and reality TV personality Kandi Burruss, Olympic gold medalist ice skater Nathan Chen, Super Bowl LVI champion Aaron Donald, Billy Gardell (Bob ♥ Abishola), award-winning singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, and Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Secret Celebrity Renovation on CBS averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Secret Celebrity Renovation TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?