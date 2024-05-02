Raid the Cage: Season Two; CBS Renews Damon Wayans Jr. Game Show for 2025

CBS can start restocking the Cage with prizes. The network has renewed Raid the Cage for a second season. The first season, which consists of 12 episodes, finished airing in January.

A game show, the Raid the Cage TV series is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai. In each episode, two teams of two face off in rounds of grab-and-go and collect as many prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Without a timer, they run the risk of getting locked in and losing everything. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from trips to electronics and even a new car. After three rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night.

Airing primarily on Friday and Wednesday nights, the first season of Raid the Cage averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.38 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

When announcing the renewal, CBS revealed season two of Raid the Cage will debut in January 2025. The series will air on Wednesday nights, sandwiched between The Price Is Night at Night specials and episodes of a new incarnation of Hollywood Squares hosted by Drew Barrymore.

