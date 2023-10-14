Raid the Cage: Season One Viewer Votes

Teams have to take risks to win big in the first season of CBS’ Raid the Cage TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Raid the Cage is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Raid the Cage here.

A CBS game show, the Raid the Cage TV series is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai. In each episode, two teams of two face off in rounds of grab-and-go and collect as many prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. Without a timer, they run the risk of getting locked in and losing everything. Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from trips to electronics and even a new car. After three rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Raid the Cage TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Raid the Cage should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?