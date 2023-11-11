Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: The Wall, FBoy Island, Raid the Cage, 20/20, WWE Smackdown

Published:

The Wall TV show on NBC: (canceled or renewed?)

(Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

Friday, November 10, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, FBoy Island, Raid the Cage, 20/20, The Wall, and Dateline NBC.  Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackdownSpecials: Let’s Make a Deal Primetime and ABC News: After the Blast: The Will to SurviveReruns: Blue Bloods.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x