Young Sheldon, Abbott Elementary, Chicago Fire, FBI: Network Shows to Have Fewer Episodes for 2023-24 Season

With the SAG-AFTRA strike ending, the networks are working to salvage the 2023-24 television season. Due to the work stoppage, viewers will see fewer episodes of their favorite shows during what’s left of the current broadcast season.

Deadline reports that new seasons of Young Sheldon and Abbott Elementary will have the most episodes, with at least 14 episodes each.

The Dick Wolf franchises will all have 13 episodes each. This includes Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order Special Victims Unit on NBC, and FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS.

Other network shows, like Grey’s Anatomy on ABC and CSI: Vegas on CBS, will likely have 10-episode season orders.

Production start dates for the broadcast networks have also been tentatively scheduled. Night Court will return to production next week. Deadline revealed the following about the rest of the season’s programming:

What do you think? What shows are you most looking forward to seeing return in 2024?