Young Sheldon, Abbott Elementary, Chicago Fire, FBI: Network Shows to Have Fewer Episodes for 2023-24 Season

With the SAG-AFTRA strike ending, the networks are working to salvage the 2023-24 television season. Due to the work stoppage, viewers will see fewer episodes of their favorite shows during what’s left of the current broadcast season.
Deadline reports that new seasons of Young Sheldon and Abbott Elementary will have the most episodes, with at least 14 episodes each.
The Dick Wolf franchises will all have 13 episodes each. This includes Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order Special Victims Unit on NBC, and FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS.
Other network shows, like Grey’s Anatomy on ABC and CSI: Vegas on CBS, will likely have 10-episode season orders.
Production start dates for the broadcast networks have also been tentatively scheduled. Night Court will return to production next week. Deadline revealed the following about the rest of the season’s programming:
Late November production start:
Abbott Elementary
Bob Hearts Abishola
Blue Bloods
Chicago Fire
Chicago PD
Chicago Med
The Equalizer
FBI
FBI: International
FBI: Most Wanted
Grey’s Anatomy
The Irrational
Law & Order
Law & Order: SVU
Quantum Leap
The Rookie
Tracker
Young Sheldon
Early December start:
9-1-1
AlertAll American
The Cleaning Lady
CSI: Vegas
Ghosts
NCIS
The Neighborhood
Will Trent
