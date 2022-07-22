Abbott Elementary: Full Season Two Order for ABC Comedy; William Stanford Davis Promoted

Abbott Elementary is returning this fall, and the series will have an entire season of episodes for its fans. ABC has given the comedy series a 22-episode order, per Deadline.

The following was revealed about the order:

“ABC finalized the size of Abbott Elementary‘s Season 2 order as being 22 episodes in June though the network’s plan had always been to give the series, ABC’s No. 1 comedy in Adults 18-49 last season, a straight-out full-season pickup, sources said. The decision came ahead of the series’ strong showing at the Emmy nominations, where it earned seven noms including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series for Brunson and Supporting Actress/Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph. With her three nominations (comedy series, writer and lead actress), Brunson set a new single-year record for a Black woman in comedy Emmy categories.”

In addition to the episode order, a member of the show’s cast has been upped to a series regular for season two. Per Deadline, fans will see more of William Stanford Davis as custodian Mr. Johnson in the comedy. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph also star in the comedy, which follows the staff of the fictional elementary school.

Abbott Elementary returns to ABC on September 21.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Abbott Elementary this fall?