Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 7, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

TV show description:

A workplace mockumentary series, the Abbott Elementary TV show was created by executive producer and star Quinta Brunson.

The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The staff of Willard R. Abbott Public School includes optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (Brunson), idealistic history teacher Jacob Hill (Perfetti), very connected second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), twenty-year veteran and kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard (Ralph), substitute teacher Gregory Eddie (Williams), and incompetent Principal Ava Coleman (James).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

