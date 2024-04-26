Run the Burbs: Cancelled by CBC But Creators Hopeful for a Fourth Season, Comedy Returning to The CW

CBC has cancelled the Canadian sitcom Run the Burbs after three seasons. Series co-creator and star Andrew Phung revealed that the show has been cancelled but there are still hopes for a fourth season. It was also noted that US viewers will get a chance to see the third season on The CW.

A family comedy series, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Phung and Scott Townend. In addition to Phung, it stars Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, and Roman Pesino. The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge. Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are a teenage daughter named Khia (Wong) and a clever young son, Leo (Pasino). Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac.

The first two seasons of Run the Burbs were licensed to air on The CW in the United States, but the show was pulled off the schedule in November after just three episodes had aired. The network still hasn’t aired the rest of the episodes or released them via the app, so The CW may be planning to air the episodes in the future. Based on a letter from the show’s creators, the third season is coming to The CW.

In a message on Instagram, Phung and Townend wrote:

To the fans, cast, and crew of Run the Burbs: It is with mixed emotions that we share the news that CBC has decided not to move forward with a fourth season of Run the Burbs. Naturally, we were saddened to hear this, but it’s also offered a chance for us to reflect on the three seasons we’ve made. Making Run the Burbs was an absolute joy and we’re so incredibly proud of what this show has accomplished on and off screen. We’re also excited to have season three gearing up for its premiere on one of the leading networks in the US, and an amazing partner for the show, The CW. We’re also thrilled that audiences can continue to stream seasons one through three on CBC Gem in Canada and that season one and two can be found in the U.S. on Hulu. While we’re hopeful that this is not the end of the road for the Phams, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate what this show has accomplished. We set out to make a funny, heartfelt, high-energy show about the suburbs and the families that make them great. We also wanted to make sure the vibe we were presenting on screen held true behind the cameras. Three years later, we are so proud to have made one of the most diverse and culturally specific comedies to ever come out of this country. A relatable show about a Vietnamese/Indian family living their best life in the suburbs with all the hilarious ups and downs that come along with it. And if that wasn’t enough, we were able to do it with one of the most positive, open-minded, and supportive teams anyone could have asked for. So, thank you to our amazing cast, crew, and writers for bringing this show to life on and off the screen. You’ve become our Phamily! For three years each of you put your heart and soul into the show, and you can feel it in the energy and passion each season. Working with you and seeing your talent shine through was truly the best! Thank you to our amazing directors who guided each episode with such love and care. Thank you to all of our executive producers who’ve led this show with such class and thoughtfulness. Thank you to Pier 21 Films for supporting this idea and executing our vision. Thank you to the CBC for supporting us in making three seasons of our big silly show about the suburbs. Finally, thank you to our amazing audience who tuned in each and every week. Your laughter and support have meant the world. These past three years have been a non-stop wild ride, and honestly a dream come true! It has been a joy, an education in making funny things, and an inspiration for all that’s to come. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! And as the Phams would say, it’s time to celebrate! CBC is kindly hosting a finale screening in Toronto on Thursday, May 16th. More info on how to get tickets coming soon! Sincerely, Andrew Phung & Scott Townend

