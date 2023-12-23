Run the Burbs: Hulu Picks Canadian Comedy Series from Andrew Phung (Kim’s Convenience)

Run the Burbs is headed to Hulu. After airing briefly on The CW earlier this year, the Canadian comedy, created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend, will now air on Hulu. However, this deal is separate. The series’ first two seasons will arrive on Hulu on New Year’s Eve. Season three will arrive on CBC in January, but it does not have a release date for Hulu yet.

Starring Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, Roman Pesino, Gavin Crawford, and Sharji Rasool, the series follows a Vietnamese-South Asian family living their life to the fullest in the suburbs.

Fifth Season TV Distribution President Prentiss Fraser said the following about Hulu picking up the series, per Deadline:

“Run The Burbs is definitely a continuation of this tradition [of incredible home-grown hits]. Hulu is the perfect partner to bring the Pham family to audiences in the U.S., and we couldn’t be more excited for Andrew’s hilarious, uplifting and inclusive project to launch on the service.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Run the Burbs? Will you watch it on Hulu?