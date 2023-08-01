Run the Burbs: Season One Viewer Votes

The Phams are taking on the world in the first season of the Run the Burbs TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Run the Burbs is cancelled or renewed for season two (it’s already been renewed in Canada). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Run the Burbs here.

A Canadian family comedy series on The CW, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. It stars Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, and Roman Pesino. The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge. Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are teenage daughter Khia (Wong) and clever young son Leo (Pasino). Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac.





Do you think that Run the Burbs should be picked up for a second season by The CW?