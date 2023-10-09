Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Five Renewal and Premiere Date Set for BET Drama Series

The Franklins’ obsession with power is returning to Tuesday nights. BET has renewed The Oval TV show for a fifth season, launching next week. The fourth season of 22 episodes finished airing in March.

A primetime soap opera series, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Nelson Estevez, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. In the fourth season, Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fourth season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 681,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 27% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

BET has confirmed the fifth season renewal and the Tuesday, October 17th premiere date. An episode count for season five hasn’t been revealed yet, but the past three seasons have all had 22 installments each.

In the season opener, titled “Turning Tables”, Victoria devises an alternative strategy after Hunter finds himself in a dangerous predicament. Also, Bobby finds himself taking the brunt of Priscilla’s hatred towards Sam.

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Oval TV show on BET? Are you glad to hear that this drama has been renewed for a fifth season and is returning next week?

