Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Four? Has the BET TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Tyler Perry's The Oval TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Oval, season four.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s The Oval stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas. The TV show begins as a new First Family moves into the White House. The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife, and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. Season three begins as the President and First Lady barely dodge death but continue in their ways. Hunter vows for revenge, Victoria has lustful eyes on Sam, and Jason is ready to finish the job someone else started: taking his mother out.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Tyler Perry’s The Oval averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 961,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 10% in the demo and up by 13% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Oval stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 14, 2021, Tyler Perry’s The Oval has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s The Oval for season four? This outrageous drama series continues to be very popular for the cable channel so I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Oval cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Tyler Perry’s The Oval TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if BET cancelled this TV series, instead?