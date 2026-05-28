Jay & Pamela: Season Two Renewal and Trailer Announced for TLC Reality Series

Jay & Pamela are returning for more. TLC has renewed the reality series for a second season, and it will air this summer. New episodes will arrive in June, and the series will continue to follow the couple as they live their lives together.

TLC shared the following about the series’ return:

“TLC announces season two of the uplifting and GLAAD-nominated series JAY & PAMELA, following fan-favorite couple Jay and Pamela as they embrace new adventures, bigger milestones and the exciting next phase of the life together. JAY & PAMELA returns Tuesday, June 30 at 10 PM ET/PT on TLC. Now settled into their own apartment with their beloved dog, Cheddar, Jay and Pamela are thriving as they navigate newfound independence, evolving family dynamics, and all the joyful, messy, and meaningful moments that come with adulthood and long-term partnership. As they dream bigger than ever before, the couple also begins exploring one of the most emotional questions of their journey yet: could a baby be in their future? Living with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Type 3, a rare brittle bone disorder, Jay and Pamela continue to face unique health challenges with resilience, humor, and unwavering positivity, inspiring viewers with their determination to build a full and independent life on their own terms. This season, Jay and Pamela head to New York for their first-ever fashion show debut together, stepping into the spotlight for a major milestone moment. Back at home, they celebrate Jay turning 30, reflect on what it truly means to be on their own, and open up honest conversations about the future of their relationship and growing family dreams. Filled with heart, laughter, and unforgettable moments, JAY & PAMELA continues to celebrate a one-of-a-kind love story that proves life’s biggest possibilities are within reach when you face them together.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this TLC reality series? Will you watch its second season?