90 Day: Hunt for Love: Eight Alums Return to Give Love Another Shot in TLC Series

TLC is adding to the 90 Day franchise with 90 Day: Hunt for Love. The series will bring back eight alums from the franchise for another chance at love.

TLC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, TLC announced its newest series, 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE, an exhilarating rollercoaster ride featuring eight singles from the 90 Day universe who are ready to embark on a quest for love once again, joined by fresh, new faces and romantic hopefuls. Set in Tulum, Mexico, these love-hungry alums have loved, lost and learned a few lessons along the way. Whether they’re healing old wounds, chasing new sparks, or unknowingly walking straight into a love triangle, each of them throws caution to the wind as they jump back into the dating game. 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE premieres Monday, May 26 at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

Step into a world where sparks fly and hearts race as everyone is introduced at a masquerade ball to connect, flirt, and find romance. But it’s not just about finding someone new – some of these singles have a history! Will old flames reignite? As jealousy bubbles up faster than the hot tub jets during a hot-tub-speed-dating session, tensions rise, and feelings get messy. From flirty first impressions to late-night confessions, expect shocking hook-ups and unexpected pairings. The journey transforms into a thrilling adventure in chemistry and connection, filled with romantic curveballs and twists for each of the singles.

While you’ll have to wait to meet the new singles, let’s catch up with the eight familiar names from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Tiffany (90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way), with her big heart and even bigger hopes, is giving love another shot. Chantel (The Family Chantel) is ready to move on and turn heads after a rough past. Colt (90 Day Fiancé), quirks and all, is in Tulum with a fresh mindset, something to prove, and someone to woo. Cortney (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), free-spirited and fiercely independent, is jumping back into the dating scene. Nigerian musician Usman (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days) wants someone, who loves him for who he is, and not just for his fame. Tim (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), thoughtful and endearingly awkward, might be closer to finding love than he thinks. Jeniffer (90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days), sultry and strong-willed, isn’t playing games, unless she’s winning them. And Rob (90 Day: The Last Resort) is back, more single than ever, hoping this journey leads to a real connection, if his past doesn’t get in the way.

In addition to the series, a companion show, HUNT FOR LOVE: BETWEEN THE SHEETS, premieres on Mondays following episodes of 90 DAY: HUNT FOR LOVE. This unfiltered, one-hour after-show dives deeper into each week’s episodes. Cast members from this season will provide behind-the-scenes commentary and personal reflections on their heated romances in Tulum. Through never-before-seen footage, viewers will get an exclusive insider look at what really went down, both on and off camera, in paradise.”

The trailer for the upcoming series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on TLC?