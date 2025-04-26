Destination X: NBC Releases Premiere Date, Poster and Trailer for Worldwide Competition Series

Destination X has its premiere date. The new travel competition series hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan will arrive on NBC next month. The network released new key art and a trailer teasing the series.

NBC revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The series, hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, premieres May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.” Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

Viewers can catch an exclusive sneak peek of the series after the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT and MT, and 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

In the bold travel competition series, Europe is turned into a real-life gameboard as complete strangers are invited to participate in the trip of a lifetime and the ultimate geo-guessing contest. These adventurous players will traverse each country on a blacked-out “Destination X” bus with the goal of figuring out where the “X” they are each week. In each episode, the players disembark the bus to visit unique and unfamiliar tourist attractions that have been gamified into experiential challenges. They will need to rely on their knowledge of pop culture, history, geography and observational skills to win clues to their current location and earn an all-important advantage. Contestants must tap into their own personal expertise, identify hidden clues that are disguised as artifacts and discern intentional misdirects from competitors to ultimately determine their whereabouts.

“‘Destination X’ has already captivated audiences around the world, and now we’re bringing a fresh, uniquely NBC twist to it – led by the endlessly charismatic Jeffrey Dean Morgan,” said Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President and newly appointed head of Unscripted Programming, NBC. “This series is the ultimate high stakes guessing game, inviting viewers to embark on a thrilling journey across Europe’s most iconic landscapes and landmarks, all while playing along with our adventurous, dynamic cast.”

Gamemaster Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a few tricks up his sleeve, from mind games and pivotal ultimatums to introducing two familiar faces — JaNa Craig (“Love Island”) and Peter Weber (“The Bachelor,” “The Traitors”), who hop on the adventure bus and change the trajectory of the game. At the end of each episode, designated contestants must enter the Map Room and place their X on the map to indicate where in the world they think they are. The furthest from the actual location is sent packing. The final player standing at the end of the tour will find Jeffrey at the ultimate Destination X and win $250,000.

Each player’s strategic gameplay is tested as they eat, sleep and travel together through Europe’s most desirable locations on the “Destination X” bus. The players each share an unmistakable sense of wanderlust, but with constantly shifting alliances and unexpected adversaries, they’re forced to discover who they can trust, whose strengths will take them the farthest, and who to send to the Map Room.

The competitors vying for the prize and attempting to answer the question, “Where the X are we?” include:

Biggy Bailey | Chattanooga, TN

Ally Bross | Orlando, FL

Kim Conner | Kaneohe, HI

JaNa Craig | Las Vegas, NV

Shayne Cureton | Indianapolis, IN

Jonah Evarts | Manhattan, KS

Mack Fitzgerald | Austin, TX

Tai Lowry | Prince George’s County, MD

Josh Martinez | Miami, FL

Rachel Rossette | Orlando, FL

Rick Szabo | Picton, Ontario, Canada

Peter Weber | Los Angeles, CA

The series is based on the Belgian format created by Geronimo and distributed globally by Be-Entertainment. “Destination X” is one of the fastest-selling unscripted formats and has won several awards, including a Rose d’Or for best Competition Reality, as well as Best Competition Reality Format and Best Multi-Platform Format by C21. The series launched in Belgium in 2023 on commercial broadcaster VTM and consistently won the Monday evening timeslot with an impressive 42% market share over the first eight episodes (18-44, Consolidated).

“Destination X” marks the second commission between NBCU and the BBC following the global phenomenon of ”The Traitors.”

“Destination X” is produced by Twofour, part of ITV Studios, and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Andy Cadman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Emanuel Vanderjeudg executive produce alongside Twofour’s Dan Adamson, David Clews and Shireen Abbott.”