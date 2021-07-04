Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season Three? Cast Released as New Home Search Continues

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is still looking for a new home, but the cast has now been released from its contracts. Those contracts expired earlier this year, and they were not renewed. The musical drama follows Zoey (Levy) as she lives her life to the music in her head.

Deadline revealed the following about the possibility of the canceled NBC series finding a new home:

“Conversations are still ongoing, with various options to continue the story of Zoey Clarke explored — series, miniseries or a movie. While none is believed to be close to reality, if any progresses, Lionsgate would need to make new deals with some or all of the Season 2 regular cast, which included Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen.”

It is not known where the series would land a new home – if it does at all.

What do you think? Do you still want a new home for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist?