Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide: NBC Pulls Competition Series from Post-Olympics Premiere

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is not coming to NBC later this summer. The competition series was set to premiere after the closing ceremonies of the Olympics airs in August. The network has pulled the series and halted production after an outbreak of giardia, an intestinal infection, halted production earlier this summer.

The series had only one week of filming left when production was halted on June 2. Other cases of giardia were also found in the area, and it was decided that production would not continue at that location. A new location is being looked for, but it is not known when production will resume or a new premiere date will be set.

The following was revealed about the competition of the NBC series, per Deadline:

“Hosted by SNL alum Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches (The Goldbergs, Black-ish), Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is a reality competition take on Wham-O’s iconic 1960s outdoor game, in which contestants compete in a series of challenges on the gigantic slippery slide including Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole, Bocce Fall and more. The two teams that make it to the final challenge will take on the Big Slipper, a colossal multi-part slide, to determine who earns the Slip ‘N Slide champion title, along with the cash prize.”

What do you think? Did you plan to watch Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide on NBC?