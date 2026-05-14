My Life with the Walter Boys: Season Four; Early Renewal Set for Netflix Drama Series

My Life with the Walter Boys will continue. Netflix has renewed the series for a fourth season, ahead of its third-season premiere. Season three will arrive later this year, with season four arriving in 2027.

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas star in the family drama, which follows a teen who moves in with her guardian after her parents die tragically.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1 reached #1 in Netflix’s Global Top 10 and #1 in 50 countries. Season 2 debuted at #1 on the Global Top 10 and reached the Top 10 in 85 countries. The release also drove Season 1 back onto the global charts. Combined seasons 1 and 2 have spent 15 weeks in the Global Top 10 and together amassed over 130M views from the 2023 release of Season 1 through the end of 2025. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 Synopsis: After leaving Silver Falls following Alex’s love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family. But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting). Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn’t quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild.”

Showrunner Melanie Halsall spoke about the renewal. She said, “I know I speak for the writers, the cast, and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season. Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell – I can’t wait to share them with our amazing audience, who have shown so much love for this show. We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch the next two seasons?