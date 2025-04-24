Wednesday: Season Two; Netflix Releases Teaser and Premiere Date

Wednesday finally has a return date. The series will return with its second season beginning in August. Netflix has divided the season into two parts, with part two arriving in September. The streaming service released a teaser for the series’ new season. Season one premiered in November 2022.

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan star in the series, which follows Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the spine-tingling second season of WEDNESDAY, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.”

According to Tudum, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar teased that, “This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.”

The teaser for season two is below. Part 1 arrives on August 6th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of Wednesday this summer?