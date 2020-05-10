The Last Kingdom: Season Five? EPs Hopeful Talk About Netflix Series’ Future

Fans wondering about the future of The Last Kingdom have a a bit of an answer. Nothing is definite about the future of the Netflix, but the executive producer of the series is hopeful.

Nigel Marchant said the following about the future of The Last Kingdom to Radio Times:

“We’re very hopeful, we’d love to do a season five. I think all of us want to tell a story and it’s always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it.”

Marchant also teased what fans might see if the Netflix series does return. He said:

“I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens, and also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what’s his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together? So, we’d love to carry on.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you want another season?