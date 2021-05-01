Network: Netflix (season 1: BBC America)
Episodes: 46 (hour)
Seasons: Five
TV show dates: October 10, 2015 — TBD
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Alexander Dreymon, David Dawson, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Tobias Santelmann, Thure Lindhardt, Millie Brady, Alexandre Willaume, Julia Bache-Wiig, Joseph Millson, and Peter McDonald.
TV show description:
An adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s novel series, The Saxon Stories, The Last Kingdom TV show follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Dreymon), the son of a ninth Century Saxon nobleman. After Danish invaders seize six of the seven kingdoms making up what we now think of as England, only Wessex still stands.
When his father dies in battle, the Danes kidnap Uhtred and a Saxon girl, Brida (Cox). They are ultimately raised by the warlord Ragnar (Peter Gantzler), whom Uhtred eventually comes to think of as a father. In addition, Ragnar the Younger (Santelmann) becomes like a brother to Uhtred.
The night before Ragnar’s daughter Thyra’s (Bache-Wiig) wedding, a rival Viking, Kjartan (Willaume) dispatches a gang to the village, who burns down Ragnar’s house, with him in it. They capture Thyra and take her as a slave.
Uhtred swears he will avenge Ragnar’s death and return to Bebbanburg, to reclaim the inheritance his surviving uncle, Ælfric (Millson) seized.
Born of one people, but raised by another, Uhtred’s loyalties are decidedly divided.
Series Finale:
Episode #46
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
