Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Last Kingdom stars Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Joseph Millson, Mark Rowley, Toby Regbo, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Adrian Bouchet, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Magnus Bruun, Jamie Blackley, Richard Dillane, Finn Elliott, Ruby Hartley, Nigel Lindsay, Dorian Lough, Stefanie Martini, Steffan Rhodri, and Eysteinn Sigurðarson. An adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s novel series, The Saxon Stories, the historical drama follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Dreymon), the son of a 9th Century Saxon nobleman. After killing his father, Danish invaders kidnap the boy and he is raised by their warlord, Ragnar. Years later, when Ragnar is killed, Uhtred vows to avenge him and reclaim his birthright. In season four, as Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 29, 2020, The Last Kingdom has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Last Kingdom for season five. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. My sense is that this one is popular enough to be renewed but, I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Last Kingdom cancellation or renewal news.



