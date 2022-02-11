The Last Kingdom: Season Five; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes (Watch)

The Last Kingdom is returning soon for its final season! Netflix has set a premiere date for season five of the historical drama with new photos and a teaser trailer. Starring Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Joseph Millson, Mark Rowley, Toby Regbo, Millie Brady, James Northcote, Adrian Bouchet, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Magnus Bruun, Jamie Blackley, Richard Dillane, Finn Elliott, Ruby Hartley, Nigel Lindsay, Dorian Lough, Stefanie Martini, Steffan Rhodri, and Eysteinn Sigurðarson, the series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s novel series, The Saxon Stories, which takes places during the 9th century.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming season:

“The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be released on March 9th 2022. The highly anticipated return of the hit historical drama will feature 10 new episodes, available to stream on Netflix. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling novel series The Saxon Stories, the next installment of the epic drama will see Alexander Dreymon reprise his role as Uhtred. Other returning cast include Emily Cox (Brida), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), Mark Rowley (Finan), Arnas Fedaravicius (Sihtric), Adrian Schiller (Aethelhelm), Cavan Clerkin (Pyrlig), Millie Brady (Aethelflaed), Timothy Innes (King Edward), Ewan Mitchell (Osferth) and James Northcote (Aldhelm). Years have passed since the events of the last season, and King Edward is still forging ahead with his ambitions to unite the Saxon Kingdoms to fulfill his late father’s dream. Although a long-standing peace between Danes and Saxons now exists, that harmony is under threat. Not only by a new Danish invasion but a Saxon rebellion. Uhtred has been entrusted with protecting Edward’s illegitimate son, the future King of England, Aethelstan. But the treacherous Lord Aethelhelm has ambitions for his grandson Aelfweard, Edward’s other son, to rule. We follow Uhtred as he faces his greatest enemies, and suffers immeasurable loss, on his quest towards fulfilling his destiny. Meanwhile, Edward treads a fine line between peace-keeper and authoritarian as he battles to bring together the fractured Kingdoms of the land. In a surprising twist of fate, Uhtred discovers that the quest to unite England may well be linked to his own personal destiny.”

Check out the announcements for the return of the series from the streaming service below.

Something’s changed…

Season 5 lands on our shores on March 9th. Are you ready? #TLK5 #TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/jX5q410urF — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) February 9, 2022

Production for the film planned for after the series ends has also begun. Check out a video from the set below.

We have officially started filming Seven Kings Must Die.

Now that is special…#TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/rQxyLGWJyE — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) January 31, 2022

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Last Kingdom on Netflix?