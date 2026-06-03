The Hunting Party: Cancelled; No Season Three for NBC Drama Series

A certain FBI Special Agent’s work won’t continue into the 2026-27 TV season. NBC has (finally) made a decision on the fate of The Hunting Party and we now know it won’t be back for a third season on the network. The show’s second season of 13 episodes finished airing on May 7th.

A procedural crime drama series, The Hunting Party TV show was created by JJ Bailey and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia. In the story, a small team of investigators are assembled to track down and recapture the most dangerous killers in United States history. More dangerous than ever, they’ve all just escaped from The Pit, a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist. The team includes FBI Special Agent Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Roxburgh), CIA Agent Ryan Hassani (Sabongui), Army Intelligence officer Jenifer Morales (Garcia), and prison guard Shane Florence (McKenzie). Oliver Odell (Wechsler) is Bex’s former partner/mentor.

Airing on Thursday nights, the second season of The Hunting Party averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.20 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. It was one of the lowest-rated scripted shows on the network this season.

According to Deadline, Hunting Party is expected to be shopped elsewhere. Netflix is a possible candidate since existing episodes stream on the platform. Execs considered making the drama a Peacock original but ultimately decided against it.

What do you think? Have you followed The Hunting Party series on NBC? Are you disappointed to hear the show was cancelled? Would you watch a third season on another channel or streaming service?

