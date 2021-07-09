Family Game Fight!: NBC to Launch New Game Show Following Olympics

NBC has had a change of plans. The network had initially planned to launch Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics, on Sunday, August 8th. Unfortunately, that show has seen production delays so the peacock network has pushed back Slip ‘N Slide’s premiere and has now opted to launch Family Game Fight! a couple of days early.

Here’s more information about the schedule change from NBC:

MEDIA ALERT: ‘FAMILY GAME FIGHT!’ · NBC’s highly anticipated new competition series “Family Game Fight!,” hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, is set to debut with a special series premiere on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics. · The series makes its time-period premiere with an all-new episode on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. · Hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, “Family Game Fight!” pits America’s funniest husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. · Marking the first time Bell and Shepard have paired up for a television project, “Family Game Fight!” is inspired by the couple’s competitive antics on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” · “Family Game Fight!” is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen, in addition to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. · The series is produced by A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Telepictures.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Family Game Fight! on NBC? Will you be watching the Olympics this summer?