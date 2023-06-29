Grown-ish: Season Six Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Grown-ish TV series will be cancelled or renewed. It’s already been announced that season six is the end of this Freeform show. Could Grown-ish be revived for a seventh season someday? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the Grown-ish TV show stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, Tara Raani, and Yara Shahidi. Anthony Anderson guests. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show initially follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. In the sixth season, after following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Scribner), makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.

For comparisons: Season five of Grown-ish on Freeform averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 118,000 viewers.

