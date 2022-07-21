Grown-ish: Season Five Ratings

In the past, the Grown-ish series has been one of the highest-rated shows on Freeform. After four years of focusing on Zoey Johnson and her friends, the show will shift to include Junior and his pals. How will this change affect the show’s ratings? Will Grown-ish be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, the Grown-ish TV show stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. Matthew Sato, Tara Raani, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, and Slick Woods recur. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show initially follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. In the fifth season, Zoey and her friends have graduated college. Meanwhile, her brother Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Scribner) has enrolled at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown”.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Grown-ish on Freeform averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 206,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a good indicator of how a show performs, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Grown-ish TV series on Freeform? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?