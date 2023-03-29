Grown-ish: Season Six to End Freeform Comedy Series and the -ish Franchise

It’s the end of an era-ish. Freeform has announced that the recently ordered sixth season of the Grown-ish TV series will be the end. The show is the last remaining show in the Black-ish franchise.

A comedy-drama series, the Grown-ish TV show stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. Matthew Sato, Tara Raani, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, and Slick Woods recur. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show initially follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. In the fifth season, Zoey and her friends have graduated college. Meanwhile, her brother Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Scribner), has enrolled at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being “grown”.

The fifth season of Grown-ish averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 118,000 views. Compared to season four, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 43% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Created by Kenya Barris, Black-ish debuted in 2014 and aired for eight seasons, wrapping with 176 episodes nearly a year ago. A prequel, Mixed-ish launched in 2019 and ran for two seasons and 36 installments on ABc.

Grown-ish debuted in 2018. The sixth and final season will be split into two parts, and the show will air its 100th episode before the end. The first group of episodes will air this summer, and the final installments will be released in 2024.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” said series creator and executive producer Kenya Barris. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus, and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Grown-ish TV series on Freeform? Will you be sorry to see this show end next year?

