South Park: Season 26 Viewer Votes

The boys are back for more trouble in the 26th season of the South Park TV show on Comedy Central. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like South Park is cancelled or renewed for season 27 (in this case, it’s already been renewed through season 30 ). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 26th season episodes of South Park here.

A Comedy Central adult animated series, the South Park TV show was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Taking place in the fictional small town of South Park, Colorado, the adventures revolve around four third-grade boys — Stanley “Stan” Marsh (Parker), Kyle Broflovski (Stone), Kenneth “Kenny” McCormick (Stone), and Eric Cartman (Parker). The voice cast of this long-running series also includes Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell.





What do you think? Which season 26 episodes of the South Park TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that South Park has already been renewed for a 27th season on Comedy Central? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.