Run the Burbs: Season Two Ratings



The Run the Burbs series is produced in Canada and has already been renewed for a third season. The CW pays for the right to air the show in the United States and has already picked up season three. However, if the ratings for season two aren’t good enough, there’s no guarantee the network will follow through. Could Run the Burbs still be cancelled, or will The CW really air season three? Stay tuned.

A Canadian family comedy series, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. It stars Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, Roman Pesino, Gavin Crawford, and Sharji Rasool. The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge. Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are a teenage daughter named Khia (Wong) and a clever young son, Leo (Pasino). Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. In season two, the Phams continue to live their best life in the burbs, pursue their dreams, and support their family and neighbors through thick and thin.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Run the Burbs on The CW averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 219,000 viewers.

